Congress & Courts

PRO Act Holdout Mark Kelly Served on Gig and Restaurant Company Boards

By Ryan Grim
The Intercept
The Intercept
 3 hours ago
Before being elected to the Senate, Mark Kelly, one of just three Democrats yet to co-sponsor the PRO Act, the party’s sweeping labor reform legislation, enjoyed a nearly five-year paid seat on the board of the restaurant franchise company Landry’s, which owns eateries like Morton’s The Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

