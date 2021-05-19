PRO Act Holdout Mark Kelly Served on Gig and Restaurant Company Boards

A comprehensive labor bill would give workers a level playing field to organize for their rights-if Senate Democrats can muster enough votes. Among the many reasons behind the recent failure of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, to form a union was their employer's intimidation tactics about what a union would mean for workers. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) in its response to the disappointing vote against unionization released a statement saying, "Amazon interfered with the right of its Bessemer, Alabama employees to vote in a free and fair election." RWDSU Union head Stuart Appelbaum claimed that the retail giant "required all their employees to attend lecture after lecture, filled with mistrusts and lies, where workers had to listen to the company demand they oppose the union."