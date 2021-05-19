How Did Martin Harris Die in Cruel Summer?

Freeform's Cruel Summer tells the story of Kate Wallis's disappearance and the whirlpool of events swirling around her rescue from Martin Harris's basement. Bouncing back and forth between three different timelines set in the years 1993, 1994, and 1995, the show's driving force has been Kate's bombshell claim that one of her schoolmates, Jeanette Turner, saw her being held captive and didn't report it, leading Jeanette's family to launch a high-profile lawsuit in turn on account of defamation. Seeing Jeanette seamlessly slip into her shoes and replicating her former life on top of tackling the incomparable trauma she suffered in captivity is calling Kate's state of mind and integrity in question. However, as we dig deep into the past events that morphed into the devastating catastrophe, one riddling mystery of substance seems to crop up now and then – who is Annabelle?