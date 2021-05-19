How Did Martin Harris Die in Cruel Summer?
There are still so many questions left to be answered by Cruel Summer, but one of the things we know for sure is that Kate Wallis' kidnapper is Skylin High's new assistant principal, Martin Harris. While Martin appears in the show's 1993 timeline, he is noticeably missing from 1994 and 1995. Well, that's because Martin is killed in July 1994 in the show's first episode. Need a reminder of how Martin died and what we know about his death? Read on for all the deets.www.seventeen.com