newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How Did Martin Harris Die in Cruel Summer?

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still so many questions left to be answered by Cruel Summer, but one of the things we know for sure is that Kate Wallis' kidnapper is Skylin High's new assistant principal, Martin Harris. While Martin appears in the show's 1993 timeline, he is noticeably missing from 1994 and 1995. Well, that's because Martin is killed in July 1994 in the show's first episode. Need a reminder of how Martin died and what we know about his death? Read on for all the deets.

www.seventeen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Abductor#Flashbacks#Assistant Principal#July#References
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Cruel Summer Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Set in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas, Freeform’s teen mystery drama series ‘Cruel Summer’ revolves around two young women: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). The show’s fluid narrative takes place in the summers of 1993, 1994, and 1995, and depicts Kate’s abduction by family friend Martin Harris (Blake Lee), her returning and accusing Jeanette of failing to report her (Kate’s) kidnapping, and Jeanette’s lawsuit against Kate for defamation. Each episode unfolds from the perspective of different characters, switching back and forth between the three timelines.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Cruel Summer’ Episode 5 Recap: Trying To Get Up That Great Big Hill Of Hope

Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis are on a collision course. Sure, that’s been true since their mothers projected their strange high school baggage onto them, and unavoidable since Kate accused Jeanette of being complicit in her abduction. But unlike previous episodes, which tended to mainly focus on either Jeanette or Kate’s perspectives, Episode 5 of Cruel Summer (“As The Carny Gods Intended”) alternates between the two to entwine their stories even more before the big trial.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

Bonus Hard NOC: Chiara Aurelia Discusses Episode 4 of ‘Cruel Summer’

Chiara Aurelia portrays Jeanette Turner, a nerdy and sweet high schooler who wants more from life, in Freeform’s highly anticipated new drama Cruel Summer. I got to speak with the actress all about the series and episode 4, “You Don’t Hunt, You Don’t Eat,” before it aired so beware: we will be getting into spoilers. New episodes of the series air Tuesdays at 10 PM EDT/PDT on Freeform and are available the next day on Hulu.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

NOC Interview: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut on Everything ‘Cruel Summer’

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut plays Ashley Wallis in Freeform’s highly anticipated new drama, Cruel Summer. Ashley Wallis is Kate’s stepsister and Rod’s daughter. I got to speak with the actress all about the series and episode 4, “You Don’t Hunt, You Don’t Eat,” so beware: we will be getting into spoilers. New episodes of the series air Tuesdays at 10 PM EDT/PDT on Freeform and are available the next day on Hulu.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

Why CRUEL SUMMER Should Be Your New Pulp Mystery Fix

Freeform is certainly no stranger to buzzy teen thrillers, having hosted the wildly popular series Pretty Little Liars. But its latest effort, the deliciously entertaining Cruel Summer, may be its best and most entertaining series yet. The wild and twisty mystery follows the aftermath of a kidnapping in a small town, and the lives of the two teen girls at the case’s center.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Who the Eff Is Annabelle? 7 Theories About Cruel Summer's Latest Mystery

Freeform's Cruel Summer tells the story of Kate Wallis's disappearance and the whirlpool of events swirling around her rescue from Martin Harris's basement. Bouncing back and forth between three different timelines set in the years 1993, 1994, and 1995, the show's driving force has been Kate's bombshell claim that one of her schoolmates, Jeanette Turner, saw her being held captive and didn't report it, leading Jeanette's family to launch a high-profile lawsuit in turn on account of defamation. Seeing Jeanette seamlessly slip into her shoes and replicating her former life on top of tackling the incomparable trauma she suffered in captivity is calling Kate's state of mind and integrity in question. However, as we dig deep into the past events that morphed into the devastating catastrophe, one riddling mystery of substance seems to crop up now and then – who is Annabelle?
TV SeriesElite Daily

Who Is Annabelle On 'Cruel Summer'? Let's Discuss Kate's New Twist

There's a new character on Cruel Summer, and her introduction has viewers asking even more questions than they were before. If you're wondering who Annabelle on Cruel Summer is, you're not alone. Here's what you need to know about the newest development surrounding Kate's time in captivity. Warning: Spoilers for...
Celebritiesfeelingthevibe.com

How Olivia Holt Really Felt About Wearing 90’s Inspired Leotards in ‘Cruel Summer’

Freeform’s hit teen mystery, Cruel Summer is soaring! Even though both stars, Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt didn’t grow up in the 90’s, they are doing a pretty great job portraying teens of the 90’s. It wasn’t always smooth sailing though, as Chiara shared a funny moment behind the scenes when Olivia Holt didn’t recognize one iconic 90’s gadget! The show displays a lot of 90’s inspired themes, including the outfits.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Cruel Summer boss promises "all the answers" to season 1 mystery

Cruel Summer spoilers follow. Cruel Summer showrunner Tia Napolitano has promised that viewers will get "all the answers" about the series' big mystery by the end of season one. The Freeform series has delivered plenty of twists and turns already, especially during its two-episode premiere last month (but more on...
TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

Is Jeanette Turner Arrested for Stealing in All-New Episode of ‘Cruel Summer’ – Sneak Peek Inside!

Cruel Summer has continued to be a major success for Freeform. The 90’s teen drama centers around the mystery of what happened to Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), and whether or not Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) had anything to do with it. The twists and turns keep fans wanting more, and there’s still quite a few questions left unanswered after Tuesday’s episode. So, what’s coming up on Cruel Summer? Find out what happened with our recap, and what’s going to happen below.
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Best “Cruel Summer” Fan Theories

If you’ve been watching Cruel Summer at all over the past few weeks, you’ve probably been ending your Tuesday nights with a ton of burning questions. The Freeform series, which is set across the summers of 1993, ’94, and ’95, weaves together a suspenseful, twisty plot centered around teenagers Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia).
TV SeriesElite Daily

The 'Cruel Summer' Season 1, Episode 6 Promo Will Make You Question Jeanette

It really seems like Jeanette is up to no good in Cruel Summer. Freeform's twisted YA series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since the very first episode dropped on April 20. Now that the plot is really starting to thicken, one character in particular is looking more sus by the minute. The Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 6 promo certainly makes it hard to figure out who to trust.
TV Series1428elm.com

Is Cruel Summer based on a true story?

Cruel Summer is Freeform’s latest teen thriller, and it’s a surprisingly excellent series that transports viewers back to the ’90s for its core mystery. Starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, this compelling and addictive psychological show focus on the kidnapping of Queen Bee-type Kate Wallis (Holt) and her allegations that outcast Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) saw her in captivity and refused to help her, lest she give up her new popularity in Kate’s absence.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Cruel Summer: A Chronological Timeline

A Cruel Summer indeed. Freeform's throwback thriller has got us seriously invested in whatever happened to Kate Walis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) back in the summers of 1993, 1994 and 1995. We're deep in the mystery, on the verge of setting up one of those string boards in our living rooms to really get to the bottom of what happened, who knew about it and when. However, we're also deeply confused. Each episode shows us what happened on the same day three years in a row, and while it's a brilliant way to illustrate how drastically things are changing for these teens from year to year, it's also sort of baffling and hard to keep track of as the show jumps...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Olivia Holt's New Freeform Show Cruel Summer Should Be Your Next Television Binge

We’ve all been in this position, at least once or twice. You’ve caught up on all of the episodes for your favorites shows, and you are looking for something new to sink your teeth into. You scan the options on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon… nothing is catching your eye. Well, we have a juicy recommendation for a suspenseful teenage crime thriller that’s still unraveling the core of its mystery after four episodes, so this is a perfect time to get on board. It’s called Cruel Summer, and it’s about to be your next television binge.