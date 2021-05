The condensed guide with instructions and screenshots. This guide walks through how to install the Ubuntu Desktop with the graphical user interface and sound on WSL2. It covers installing all the necessary software, creating the scripts that run the graphical user interface, installing the background service that manages the sound, and configuring the firewall to allow sound to travel from WSL2 to Windows. It was also written so that most of the steps could be copied and pasted to create a desktop icon that runs the Ubuntu Desktop like a regular program.