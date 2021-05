UFC president, Dana White doesn’t know if Jon Jones will fight again. After Jones beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt, he vacated his title in order to pursue a heavyweight move. The plan was for him to face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 for the belt. Yet, talks between the UFC and Jones have not progressed and White said they are now looking at Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 which leaves Jones on the outside looking in.