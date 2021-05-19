newsbreak-logo
Kelly Clarkson Gets Funky & 'Lucky' For Her Technicolor Daft Punk Cover

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson fans certainly "Get Lucky" with her Kellyoke covers, and Wednesday's (May 19) song choice was a Daft Punk classic, featuring Pharrell and Nile Rodgers. Clarkson stepped out in a Beetlejuice-esque black-and-white stripped dress while streaks of technicolor light dazzled all around her and the stage. She kicked the former Voice coach's vocals a notch higher when she sang the chorus, "She's up all night 'til the sun/ I'm up all night to get some/ She's up all night for good fun/ I'm up all night to get lucky."

