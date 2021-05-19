newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US general to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7BSG_0a4cfzaa00

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Wednesday he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said negotiations with Afghanistan’s neighbors for overflight rights and troop basing are “moving forward” but will take time. As a result, he said, the way the United States keeps an eye on the terrorist threat and aids the Afghan military will evolve as agreements are reached or security conditions on the ground change.

He cautioned that this will be a “taxing time” for the Afghan military and “the risk is high.”

Speaking to reporters from The Associated Press and ABC News traveling with him to the Middle East, McKenzie declined to provide details about the recommendations he will make to Austin. He said he will also provide cost estimates for keeping surveillance aircraft over Afghanistan regularly enough to keep track of terrorist groups after the U.S. pullout is completed no later than Sept. 11.

McKenzie has made it clear that without any bases in neighboring countries, it will require far more aircraft to keep watch over Afghanistan because they will have to fly for four hours to six hours from other U.S. military installations in the Middle East. The flight distance severely limits the amount of time the aircraft can spend in the air over Afghanistan.

Military leaders are grappling with how best to carry out President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September while still providing support to the Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that prompted the U.S. invasion of the country after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Commanders have said they will monitor threats from “over the horizon,” to ensure that terrorists cannot again use Afghanistan as a base to launch attacks against the U.S. But they have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of the neighboring countries.

McKenzie said he is confident the U.S. will get the access it needs. But as yet, there are no firm solutions or decisions.

At the same time, Pentagon leaders and Congress members have expressed concerns that once the U.S. leaves, the Afghan government and its military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban.

The Afghan military, particularly its air force, has been heavily dependent on the U.S. for maintenance and training, as well as for combat air support when its troops are under attack. McKenzie said he believes the Afghans have a “fighting chance” to be successful and defend themselves.

“It’s time for the Afghan military to stand up and show that they can fight alone,” said McKenzie. “I think it’s going to be a very taxing time for them. I think certainly there is a path for them to preserve what they have now. The risk is high. I don’t want to minimize that.”

He said that while the Taliban have not been attacking the U.S. or coalition troops, the violence against the Afghan people and the country’s military forces has been very high.

U.S. lawmakers have said they believe there is no chance the Taliban will abide by the commitments their leaders made in a February 2020 agreemen t with the Trump administration, which included engaging in sustained peace negotiations and severing all forms of cooperation with and support for al-Qaida. Members of Congress also worry that al-Qaida and the Islamic State group will take advantage of the chaos and regroup, with a goal of attacking the U.S. again.

McKenzie said that both al-Qaida and IS have been degraded.

“Our concern would be that ungoverned spaces open in Afghanistan and they are able to reassert themselves,” he said. “This would not be immediate. I don’t think anybody (thinks) this is something that will happen next month or even in the next six months. But eventually they will gather their strength again and they’ll be a threat to our homeland.”

Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a House hearing Tuesday that it is unduly pessimistic to predict that the Kabul government or Afghan military will be quickly overrun by the Taliban once U.S. and coalition forces withdraw.

He said the Taliban have reason not to push for a military victory and instead pursue a negotiated political settlement that could give them international legitimacy and removal from certain American and United Nations sanctions. He recently met with Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, as part of a round of consultations with interested parties.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Aircraft#Us Military#Terrorist Groups#Military Aircraft#Terrorist Attacks#Ap#Defense#U S Central Command#Abc News#Afghans#Al Qaida#House#United Nations#Islamic State#Military Leaders#Military Aircraft#Pentagon Leaders#Terrorists#Kabul#Taliban Representatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Military Times

This week in Congress: More questions about the Afghanistan drawdown

Congress’ review of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan continues this week with a series of hearings on the topic featuring Defense and State Department officials. On Thursday, David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the troop drawdown. Last week, he spoke to members of the House Armed Services Committee, offering a military commitment to stand up against terrorism but few details on what that will mean in the region.
MilitaryPosted by
KPCW

The U.S. Looks To Support The Afghan Military From 'Over The Horizon'

President Biden and his Pentagon chiefs say the U.S. will assist Afghanistan's military from afar after American troops pull out. They haven't announced the details, but they do have a common refrain: "over the horizon." "We will maintain an over-the-horizon capacity," Biden said in his recent address to a joint...
Utah GovernmentPosted by
Deseret News

Pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan a complicated question for slain Utah soldiers’ families, veterans

Cody Towse didn’t want to miss the war. Already a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Elk Ridge, Utah County, he joined the Army shortly after graduating from Salem Hills High School because it assured him a position as a medic. Assigned to Fort Bliss upon completing basic training, he sought out a unit that would be deploying in a few days. He was sent to the Kandahar region of Afghanistan in December 2012.
WorldInternational Business Times

Fighting Resumes In Southern Afghanistan As Ceasefire Ends

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces resumed Sunday in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said, ending a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring sides to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday. There were clashes on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which has seen...
PoliticsDallas News

The War on Afghanistan’s Women

It’s been less than a month since President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan and ending what he and his predecessor have called a “forever war.”. At the time, we voiced our strong opposition to Biden’s decision, writing that a full withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Militarytheowp.org

Biden Calls For NATO And U.S. Troops To Leave Afghanistan

On April 14th 2021, President Joe Biden announced his plan to have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 to end what he called the “Forever War.” NATO quickly followed suit, agreeing to begin withdrawal May 2021 to hopefully be completed by September 2021. As reported by the Washington Post, the United States currently has 2,500 troops in Afghanistan with additional aid of 7,000 NATO troops. The second largest contingent of troops is from Germany, with around 1,300 soldiers in Afghanistan. While President Trump originally planned to remove all troops by May 1st, Biden pushed this deadline back in order to leave the country in a state of peace.
MilitaryDefense One

Time Crunch for Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Producing a Big Trash Pile

Sen. Joe Manchin is worried about the military’s wasteful destruction of equipment in Afghanistan, but analysts say troops are on such a tight timeline to leave, that they don’t have any other options. Troops have sent more than 1,800 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency to be destroyed,...
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s future: withdrawal should not mean abandonment

The three-day Eid ceasefire announced by the Taliban is a rare and brief respite for Afghans. The country is reeling from last week’s devastating suicide bombing of a school in Kabul that killed at least 85 people, mostly girls aged between 11 and 17. The massacre took place in the same neighbourhood where a maternity unit was lethally attacked a year ago, and which is home to many from the predominantly Shia Hazara minority, who in recent years have been repeatedly slaughtered in attacks on civilian targets. Coming shortly after the US and Nato announced the withdrawal of all troops by 11 September this year, it is another terrifying indication of what lies ahead for Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsRoll Call Online

Defense officials sidestep questions on Afghan withdrawal plans

Defense officials have touted an “over-the-horizon” approach to supporting Afghan security forces after U.S. troops leave the country after two decades, and members of the House Armed Services Committee pressed Wednesday on what that elusive talking point actually means. Lawmakers’ understanding wasn’t much clearer when the hearing adjourned more than...
Foreign Policy19fortyfive.com

What Happens When America Leaves Afghanistan? A Proxy War Could Be Next.

In 1989, the Soviet Union withdrew the Red Army from Afghanistan across the Friendship Bridge back into the Soviet Union. That was not the end of Moscow’s engagement with Kabul, however. While President George H.W. Bush spoke of a ‘peace dividend’ and Congress scrambled to shift money to domestic projects, the Soviet Union also had a dividend: The Kremlin directed equipment withdrawn from East Germany, Poland, and Czechoslovakia to Afghanistan where the communist leader Najibullah used it to prop up his regime. When the money dried up, Najibullah fell, seeking refuge at the UN compound in Kabul.
Militarytheowp.org

Potential Consequences Of American Forces Leaving Afghanistan

The American withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan has left essential questions of peace in Afghanistan in the air. Without human rights as the primary priority when exiting, there is a risk of violence against the most vulnerable members of society and a potential collapse of the government. The violence has continued in Afghanistan following President Biden’s announcement that American troops will be departing Afghanistan. On May 8th, 2021, a horrific bombing outside Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school is a reminder of the deadly conflict that will continue beyond the American departure. There were at least 68 deaths in the bombing and over 150 injured; most victims were teenage girls leaving class. The violent attack is the deadliest attack targeting Afghan people in 2021.
Politicstucsonpost.com

China blames US troop withdrawal for surge of attacks

Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): China has blamed the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan for a surge of attacks in the country, days after a series of explosions in Kabul killed over 60 people, mostly girl students. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua...
Militarynewlinesmag.com

Afghanistan’s Post-NATO Battle Lines

With a gray pakol on his head, Jalal stares outside his window at the village of Khinjan, below the Salang pass in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province. The small, rural community is surrounded by rocky hills and snow-capped Hindu Kush peaks. Jalal recalls the day in 2004, when a boy came running to him saying that 27 members of his family had just been killed and 14 others injured in a NATO bombing of his home in the nearby Andarab valley.