13 best reusable water bottles in 2021

By Morgan Greenwald, Shop TODAY
NBC News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re always on...

Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-oz. water bottle for $25

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering a great deal on select colors of the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-oz. water bottle on sale for $24.97. Compared to $31.47 for the pink color at Amazon, you’re saving $6.50!. This water bottle is available in multiple colors including Watermelon, Spearmint, Sunflower and...
LifestyleEsquire

Why Does Everyone Want a Piece of Nalgene's Water Bottles?

If you Google the word 'Nalgene', the first frequently asked question the search engine offers is: "Why is Nalgene so popular?" It’s a valid query. For the most part, the American brand makes straightforward BPA-plastic-free reusable drinking bottles, which is noble, given our climatic pickle, but not especially cool. But then there are the collaborations: partnerships with the hottest names in streetwear that have made Nalgene the go-to bottle for hype kids and serious outdoor types alike. There have been sold-out collabs with Supreme, Brain Dead, JJJJound, And Wander, Bape and Online Ceramics, among others — all of whom are trying to espouse their concern for plastic waste while gleaning a little of Nalgene’s adventurous authenticity.
EnvironmentThe Gadgeteer

Astrea ONE water bottle review – Fights pollution two ways!

REVIEW – Municipal water is, sadly, no longer guaranteed to be safe from pollutants and poisons from pipes and groundwater leaching. Many folks I know use filtered pitchers in their fridge to take care of the impurities, but those things take a good while to seep through. Plus, they aren’t portable. Enter the Astrea ONE water bottle. This stainless steel bottle uses a replaceable filter to condition and purify water as you drink it. It’s also a great way to fight the pollution caused by rampant disposable water bottles being improperly disposed of. Let’s take a closer look.
Shoppingmensjournal.com

Get Clean Water Wherever You Go With The LifeStraw Water Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. When you go out for a walk or...
Beauty & Fashionthefashionspot.com

Stay Hydrated and Stylish With These Water Bottle Holders

Let’s face it: fashion is full of fads. Look at fanny packs, bike shorts and necklace bags. (Of course, the first two recently experienced a minor renaissance.) The latest kitschy item to blow up? Surprisingly, water bottle holders are all the rage. Seems like every major fashion house has their...
Environmenttimesdelphic.com

Pet peeve – Disposable water bottles

We all have our pet peeves. Some people can’t stand it when others talk with their mouths full or have messy handwriting. Me, I can’t stand plastic water bottles. When I see one, it’s like I’m Wall-E, trying to get the last living plant back before it gets blown up —all I can think about is the environmental impact of that little bottle. The worst disposable water bottles have got to be those tiny plastic ones that are like three inches tall. Drinking one of those seems to me like it would be more unsatisfying than getting a cheeseburger at Hubble when all you really want from the world right then is a quesadilla.
Shoppingmusingsofamuse.com

Cheap Thrilling It With Smartly Body Lotion and Shower Gel

I like long romantic strolls down the cleaning aisles at Target. I find peace and my inner zen while browsing Method and Mrs. Meyer’s…..ahhhh…! Tell me you like to clean stuff without telling me you like to clean stuff ;-D No but seriously, there’s something very calming about just a...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Salt-Free Water Softeners for Your Home

Whether on well water or city water, many households struggle with hard water—which can cause scaling and clogged water lines. Traditional salt-based water-softening systems are an effective means of removing contaminants but can be costly to purchase and maintain. They’re also not an ideal fit for those who must restrict their daily salt intake.
ShoppingMic

The 3 best collapsible water containers

Whether you're setting out for the wilderness or stocking up for a preparedness kit, the best collapsible water containers are a space-efficient way to guarantee hydration and access to water for cooking and washing hands. From ultra-durable pouches to large-capacity cubes, they come in a variety of sizes and styles, so you can find what works best for you.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Make ‘Barista-Perfect Foam in Seconds’ with This Milk Frother from Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grabbing a hot, foamy latte from your favorite local shop is a great way to start the day. Avoiding the line in said coffee shop, skipping the $6 price tag, and feeling the satisfaction of making it yourself (from the comfort of your own kitchen) is even better. But a sky-high mountain of milk froth on top of an aromatic cup of coffee may seem intimidating to replicate. That’s where the Cafe Casa Electric Milk Frother comes in, a little tool that’s helped Amazon shoppers achieve “barista-perfect foam in seconds.”
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

The best water filter pitcher of 2021

In an effort to find the best brand and shape that fits every lifestyle, we tested eight water filter pitchers from brands like Brita and Pur. After weeks of testing, one water filter pitcher stood out from the pack.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This $20 Collapsible Water Bottle Is a Must-Have (Even for People Who Already Own Too Many)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Raise your hand if you struggle to drink enough water throughout the day. If your hand is in the air, well, join the club! I’ve been trying to up my hydration game for the past few months, but as a busy college student with a part-time job, it’s simply annoying to lug a huge water bottle as I dash from one corner of the campus to the other. Luckily, the folks at Stojo totally get it, because they just launched a brand new water bottle that’s perfect for anyone (aka me!) who wants to stay hydrated while on the go. Introducing: Stojo’s Collapsible Sports Water Bottle!
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Skip the Plastic on May 25 for International Plastic Free Day

Skipping single-use plastic always feels good, but it can feel extra good when you do it as part of a larger group, knowing that small individual efforts are adding up to make a big difference. Next week, on May 25, you too can be part of something bigger. The first-ever International Plastic Free Day will take place, organized by Free the Ocean (FTO), in an effort to call attention to the global problem of plastic pollution.
Environmentallears.net

Your Water Bottles Are Going to an Unexpected Place in Disney World!

Earth Month may be over, but Disney is still finding new ways to create more sustainable practices in the parks. Last month we learned about the ways that Disney is using solar energy to provide power to the parks and resorts around the world, and even the Disney Cruise Line is working to be more sustainable — their new ship (the Disney Wish) will use liquid natural gas. And, while many of these are things guests may never see, there are actually tons of efforts that Cast Members in Disney World are actively participating in now!
Environmentmatadornetwork.com

Alaska Airlines replaces single-use plastic bottles with Boxed Water

Alaska Airlines and Boxed Water have partnered up to create a new sustainable way to give you water on your next flight. The two have teamed up to focus on the ongoing issue of plastic waste pollution. Beginning this month, Alaska Airlines is going to provide First Class passengers with Boxed Water instead of the usual plastic water bottles.
ShoppingTODAY.com

15 Amazon hidden gems that can make your life easier — starting at $6

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.