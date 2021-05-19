13 best reusable water bottles in 2021

If you Google the word 'Nalgene', the first frequently asked question the search engine offers is: "Why is Nalgene so popular?" It’s a valid query. For the most part, the American brand makes straightforward BPA-plastic-free reusable drinking bottles, which is noble, given our climatic pickle, but not especially cool. But then there are the collaborations: partnerships with the hottest names in streetwear that have made Nalgene the go-to bottle for hype kids and serious outdoor types alike. There have been sold-out collabs with Supreme, Brain Dead, JJJJound, And Wander, Bape and Online Ceramics, among others — all of whom are trying to espouse their concern for plastic waste while gleaning a little of Nalgene’s adventurous authenticity.