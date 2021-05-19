Are Gentille And Brian From Marrying Millions Still Together?

Brothers Brian and Roger Eno are playing their first live concert together. As part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, Brian and Roger Eno will perform at the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on August 4th. Despite having never performed live as a duo, the two brothers and ambient musicians have been recording together since 1983. They first released music together in 2020, when they released an album, Mixing Colours, and an EP, Luminous, on Deutsche Grammophon. Following the pandemic, the Athens Epidaurus festival plans to reopen cultural dialogues between Greece and the rest of the world. It has over 80 acts booked, 50 of which are Greek. They span the fields of dance, theatre, opera, literature, music performance art and more. International acts include Max Cooper, Ólafur Arnalds, Nene H & Basiani Choir and a live performance of Chernobyl by Hildur Guðnadóttir, Chris Watson and Sam Slater. The festival is scheduled to run across multiple venues from May through October. Watch a video presentation of the festival programme by artistic director Katerina Evangelatos.