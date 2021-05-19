newsbreak-logo
Hailey Bieber Makes the Most of Golden Hour in All-Orange

By Shelby Ying Hyde
Harper's Bazaar
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber may just be the reigning queen of street style. On Monday evening, the model was seen leaving for an early dinner in New York City, wearing an all-orange ensemble that complemented the golden hour lighting, almost perfectly. Bieber donned a halter minidress from LHD with her favorite lace-up sandals by celebrity footwear brand FEMME. Staying true to her polished aesthetic, she added a double-breasted jacket from Acne Studios in a similar but darker shade of orange over top.

www.harpersbazaar.com
