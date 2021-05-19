Hailey Bieber Makes the Most of Golden Hour in All-Orange

Hailey Bieber, with the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly, always comes up with spot-on looks for every occasion. Take her classic little black dress at a wedding last month, or all the dreamy vacation outfits on her Instagram. Her looks always feel fresh and cool. But even someone like her, who has an immaculate taste in fashion, still sometimes receives heat from fans for her style. In Bieber’s new Levi’s 501 Originals campaign, the model shared that some people do not like it when she wears oversize, baggy clothing. “I know a lot of people have dragged me about like, ‘Oh my gosh, that coat is way too big on her, but I think it looks dope,” she said in a video for Levi’s.