Hibbing's Public Art Space in Honor of Bob Dylan

From the street side, it's going to look very unassuming, very much like the school. And that's a very intentional part of our design because...I can't speak for Bob Dylan, but I like to imagine that he would have to have two different sides of his personality, the kind of guy that just wants to be a regular a regular kid from Hibbing or a regular kid from northern Minnesota who can walk down the street without really being recognized and kind of not necessarily blend in, but not really stand out either...and then the other side of the wall is going to feature this massive panel of stainless steel and lyrics that are going to be laser cut through. And it's going to be just bits and fragments of songs from throughout his career going all the way back to the early 60s, and I believe that we even have some stuff from Rough and Rowdy Ways on there...it's intentional to represent that songwriting process...the inside is going to be very vastly different than the street side of it and then in the middle of this plaza, there's going to be a bronze chair...for a singer songwriter to sit in. - Katie Fredeen.