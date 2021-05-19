newsbreak-logo
Hibbing's Public Art Space in Honor of Bob Dylan

Cover picture for the articleFrom the street side, it's going to look very unassuming, very much like the school. And that's a very intentional part of our design because...I can't speak for Bob Dylan, but I like to imagine that he would have to have two different sides of his personality, the kind of guy that just wants to be a regular a regular kid from Hibbing or a regular kid from northern Minnesota who can walk down the street without really being recognized and kind of not necessarily blend in, but not really stand out either...and then the other side of the wall is going to feature this massive panel of stainless steel and lyrics that are going to be laser cut through. And it's going to be just bits and fragments of songs from throughout his career going all the way back to the early 60s, and I believe that we even have some stuff from Rough and Rowdy Ways on there...it's intentional to represent that songwriting process...the inside is going to be very vastly different than the street side of it and then in the middle of this plaza, there's going to be a bronze chair...for a singer songwriter to sit in. - Katie Fredeen.

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
HIBBING — “Like a Rolling Stone.” “Blowin’ in the Wind.” “Simple Twist of Fate.” These tunes and so many more penned and recorded by 1959 Hibbing High School graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22 at Hibbing High School.
The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners declared this week that May 24, 2021 through May 24, 2022 shall be the "Year of Dylan" across the county. The proclamation, which was voted on during the board's May 4 meeting, recognizes Dylan for his musical notoriety and accomplishments as well the influences the area had on his music as he prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Bob Dylan's native county will honor him with an entire year's worth of 80th birthday celebrations. Born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, Minn., the musician, writer and Nobel laureate hits the milestone birthday May 24, and St. Louis County is expected to proclaim that day until his next birthday "The Year of Dylan."
