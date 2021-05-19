Trader Joe's New Ube Tea Cookies Are Turning Heads
Trader Joe's has so many products with huge cult followings, and there are so many social media accounts dedicated to highlight what new products are in stock. When multiple Instagram accounts post the same product from the grocery store, it's something that's absolutely worth checking out. @traderjoeslist found Ube Tea Cookies from @thesnacksoflist, and Instagram account @traderjoesobsessed also thought these cookies were worth a post.www.mashed.com