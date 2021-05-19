newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Mike Bedard
looper.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Hotel Transylvania" franchise started simply enough. Dracula (Adam Sandler) owns a hotel that houses a bunch of classic monsters when they need a break from instilling fear into the hearts of many. He's not too pleased when his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), gets into a relationship with a regular human boy, Johnny (Andy Samberg). The central trio's gone through plenty of ups and downs, including Mavis and Johnny having a half-monster child together, but the next installment of the series promises to be the wackiest yet.

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Selena
Person
David Spade
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Jim Gaffigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Transylvania#Movie Theaters#Movie Studios#Movies In Theaters#Sun#Classic Monsters#Trailer#Loose Plot Threads#Gags#Release Date#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesasapland.com

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything we know

Mare of Easttown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything we know. This series is from the American television show and it’s a miniseries with crime drama. There are no such special announcements of the second season but fans are expecting that it should have a second season with release dates to be announced soon. You can read below for further details of this show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Shadow and Bone season 2 release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Shadow and Bone season 2 feels like it's all but guaranteed given it's massive popularity. The recently released Netflix series is a hit, having lived in the U.S. and U.K. top-10 lists for its first two weeks. This is likely due to support from the YA novel’s audience following it to television. We wouldn’t be shocked to learn that new audiences are joining in the fun of fawning over Ben Barnes’ brooding performance as The Darkling (yes, it feels wrong, but that’s half the fun).
Moviesgamingideology.com

Transformania gets a first trailer

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania the fourth and final installment in the animated series, in which the no-longer-Adam-Sandler-voiced Drac and his monster friends turn into humans when Van Helsing’s “ Monsterfication Ray ” becomes confused, destroys them and sends them on their way with a adventure around the world with Johnny and Mavis in search of a cure before it’s too late.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Clip From Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW From Tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards”

Check out this new exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” that debuted during tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards,” airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. During the telecast, Tony®- and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award—an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television. Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Can Sony’s ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Succeed Without Adam Sandler?

Sony dropped the first theatrical trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania this morning. The two-minute tease offerings a pretty succinct explanation of the plot and the core hook for why fans and general audiences will want to show up for the fourth go-around with the Drac Pack. Johnny (Andy Samberg) thinks his father-in-law (Brian Hull) will never think of him as part of the family since he’s not a monster. In waltzes Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) offering him a formula that makes humans into monsters but also monsters into humans. One big mistake later, and not only is Johnny a giant monster but many of the film’s marquee boogie-men (Drac, Frankenstein Monster, Wayne the Werewolf, etc.) are now human. As elevator pitches go, this is a pretty decent one.
MoviesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Selena Gomez Has A 'Bigger Role' In 'Hotel Transylvania 4': See The Trailer

Selena Gomez put her all into Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment of the movie franchise. As per ScreenRant, the superstar has a more prominent role as Mavis in the upcoming film, which she executive produced. Aside from Gomez, Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska directed the forthcoming installment as series creator Todd Durham and director Genndy Tartakovsky left their original roles. Word has it Adam Sandler did not return for the final installment, but the film's cast does include Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, David Spade, Molly Shannon and Jim Gaffigan.
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Wins Best Villain at MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision took in the most awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, and that included a big win for Kathryn Hahn. At the event, which was hosted by Leslie Jones, Hahn was up for Best Villain because of her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness. Taking in the win, Hahn's award is one of four award wins pulled in by WandaVision at the event out of six total nominations.
TV Serieswcregisteronline.com

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

Given that the Celeste Ng’s story was meant to be standalone, fans can only speculate what may happen in a possible new season. In the original story, Mia and Pearl leave, Elena spends the rest of her life searching for Izzy, who runs away after setting the fires, and the McCulloughs spend thousands of dollars looking for their adopted daughter after she is kidnapped, but with no success.
Comicsphilsportsnews.com

Konosuba Season 3: Confirm Release Date, New Trailer, Possible Cast And Everything We Know So Far

The show“KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This superb World” has a very common fan base. The anime Konusuba year 1 Released in the year 2016. The show relies on the beautiful novel series, penned by Natsume Akatsuki. The anime series has already given us two seasons, one was a film, and yet another was a chibi-style spinoff series. However, now people are waiting for Season 3 of the anime series to get released. Well, allow me to give you updates about what we know.
Comicsphilsportsnews.com

Haikyuu Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And What We Know

Following the Release of Haikyuu!! Season 4, lovers are currently waiting for Season 5. The Japanese anime series has already made a name for itself as among the most popular sports anime worldwide. So, in the event the fifth Season release? What would be the plot? If questions such as this are swirling around your mind, here is all we know about it so far.
Moviesairows.com

'The Forever Purge' Drops Official Trailer

Buckle up, people. The Forever Purge is set to drop in theaters on July 2, which will wrap up the successful horror franchise from Jason Blum and Universal Pictures. Check out the trailer below. The film comes from director Everardo Gout, who has mostly worked in TV on series like...