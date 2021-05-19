newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘RHOBH’ Newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals How Lisa Rinna Really Feels About Her Daughter Dating Scott Disick

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfD5g_0a4cfP0Y00
Crystal Kung Minkoff/Instagram; Shutterstock; Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

The truth. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff exclusively reveals to Life & Style how costar Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin really feel about daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s romance with Scott Disick. “I think her and Harry are cool with it now,” the reality star says.

Crystal, 35, and husband Rob Minkoff, 58, have a large age gap themselves, so the Bravo newcomer seems to understand the complexities of the 57-year-old’s daughter’s romance.

“I think every relationship is different. Having an age gap is not a direct result of not working out. There are plenty of bad relationships where people are the same age,” the entrepreneur explains. “So for me, just watching Lisa handle it so beautifully and confidently as a mom. She’s a mom so she should be concerned about any relationship but she lets her daughters be who they are and that’s how my mom was and look where I am now.

She adds, “You never know, but that’s their life. All I can say is that it worked for me and Rob and you just never know, you have to be there for her regardless of who she is.”

Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, sparked romance rumors in October 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official less than four months later on Valentine’s Day. An insider previously told Life & Style that the Days of Our Lives alum was “initially wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source added. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

Similarly, Amelia’s dad, 69, was concerned about the couple when they first got together. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a second source said before noting, “From what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

8K+
Followers
930
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Rob Minkoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newbie#Real Housewives#Star#Life Style#Bravo#Costar Lisa Rinna#Husband Rob Minkoff#Daughter#Dating#Husband Harry Hamlin#Romance Rumors#Beverly Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Amelia Hamlin Found a Way to Bring Scott Disick With Her Everywhere

Watch: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Getting Serious!. Amelia Hamlin has found a humorous way of keeping her boyfriend Scott Disick within arm's reach. On Tuesday, May 4, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 19-year-old girlfriend posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story that shows the back of her iPhone bearing a large sticker of "Lord Disick" with a crown emoji, which are sold online.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Sonja Morgan Explains Why She Didn’t Want Her Daughter Quincy Morgan On Real Housewives Of New York; Teases A Possible Appearance In The Future

When Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York premiered, we once again saw Sonja Morgan living in her town house. It had been rented out before the pandemic hit, and Sonja had tried to sell it several times. But never fear–Sonja has interns, whose duties include drawing Sonja a bubble bath. That town house needs to go.
Beauty & Fashionallabouttrh.com

REPORT: Real Housewives Lisa Rinna, Bethenny Frankel, and NeNe Leakes In the Running To Take Sharon Osborne’s Place on The Talk! Plus Brandi Glanville Throws Her Name In the Ring As Well

Several Real Housewives are in the running to replace Sharon Osborne on The Talk. According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna, and NeNe Leakes are all contenders to replace Sharon. Kris Jenner, Marie Osmond, and Meghan Markle are also in the running. Rinna is a top contender to...
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Family Intervention! Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna 'Worry' Scott Disick Will 'Ruin' Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Life, Source Spills

Enough already! A source tells OK! that Harry Hamlin, 69, and Lisa Rinna, 57, have had it with the romance between their daughter Amelia, 19, and bad boy Scott Disick, 37. The model recently raised eyebrows when she was spotted with bruised lips — which often occurs after lip filler injections — and "Harry and Lisa drew a line in the sand," spills the source. "They're concerned that Scott's convincing her to mess with her appearance, especially since she's talking about boob and butt surgery to keep his eyes off other girls."