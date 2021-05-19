M. C. Escher - Journey Into Infinity Movie Review
I didn't get to go away to college -- I stayed local -- so I ended up living at home with my parents. I wasn't an art aficionado then, and I'm still not, but I decided I wanted to personalize my room as any college student would. The first piece of "art" I ever bought was a poster of a very famous M. C. Escher work titled "Relativity." It's one of Escher's prototypical, paradoxical prints of people walking up impossible stairways where the traditional laws of physics do not apply. I still love it.