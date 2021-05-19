M. C. Escher - Journey Into Infinity Movie Review

Saying that you have the worst family in history is a pretty big claim. When it’s followed by an introduction to each family member that details how they are all slightly annoying, that claim tends to fall flat pretty quickly. However, when this entire exchange is the opening to a children’s movie about psychotic robots who want to destroy humanity without actually hurting or really inconveniencing anyone, it’s a lot easier to put the braggadocio aside and accept the premise that “slightly dysfunctional” is akin to “Manson” and hope that there will be enough laughs to keep the parents engaged while the kids learn some valuable lessons about team work. By this measure, Sony Animation’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a rousing success that blends humor, heart, and tongue-in-cheek musings on the destructive nature of perpetual interconnectedness into fast-paced joy ride that the whole family can enjoy.