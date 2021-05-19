newsbreak-logo
Strawberry Crest High School History Teacher Arrested, Exchanging Nude Photos With Decoy 14-Year-Old Boy

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
 2 hours ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teacher at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover following an undercover investigation targeting individuals seeking to have sex with minors.

On March 29, 2021, an HCSO undercover detective portraying a 14-year-old male on social media came in contact with Anthony Michael Peace, 37, after Peace initiated a conversation.

Peace works as a history teacher and is a former wrestling coach at Strawberry Crest High.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Peace solicited nude photos from the decoy teenager and sent explicit videos of himself.

Detectives gained access to sufficient evidence to charge Peace on Wednesday, with five counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and one count of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

Detectives are working to determine if other minors or students may have been victimized by Peace. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

“It is the ultimate betrayal of trust when mentors and leaders within our community take advantage of their position of authority over young victims,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Parents should not have to worry about teachers preying on their children. We will not stop conducting these types of undercover operations until it is clear to everyone that predatory behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County, especially within our schools.” Peace was arrested at Strawberry Crest High and is being transported to the Orient Road Jail.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

