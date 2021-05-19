newsbreak-logo
New for 2021: Maimonides Park

By Ballpark Digest Editors
ballparkdigest.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a new name for the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East), as the former MCU Park is now Maimonides Park after a new naming-rights deal with Maimonides Medical Center. It’s been a big year for the Cyclones, promoted to High-A ball from the short-season NY-Penn League, and...

