Lifetime Casts Its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘Escaping the Palace’ TV Movie

On Saturday, May 8, countless viewers tuned in to watch Global Citizen's Vax Live concert. The purpose of the event was to stress the importance of global vaccine equity, as well as encourage people to get their vaccinations as soon as they’re able to. To raise awareness about the issues at hand, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Affleck made appearances throughout the night. While fans of the royal family knew Prince Harry was going to deliver a speech, they were surprised to see Meghan Markle in attendance, albeit virtually. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's speeches at the Vax Live concert had everyone talking.