newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lifetime Casts Its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘Escaping the Palace’ TV Movie

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Lifetime has cast its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the third entry in the “Harry & Meghan” movie series, the cable channel announced Wednesday. Jordan Dean (“The Punisher”) and Sydney Morton (“She’s Gotta Have It”) will take on the royal roles for the upcoming “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” They follow Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henry from 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith from 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Palace#British Royal Family#Princess Diana#Harry Meghan#Palace Insider Leonard#Cast Members#Detail Meghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldElite Daily

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Vax Live' Speeches Stole The Show

On Saturday, May 8, countless viewers tuned in to watch Global Citizen's Vax Live concert. The purpose of the event was to stress the importance of global vaccine equity, as well as encourage people to get their vaccinations as soon as they’re able to. To raise awareness about the issues at hand, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Affleck made appearances throughout the night. While fans of the royal family knew Prince Harry was going to deliver a speech, they were surprised to see Meghan Markle in attendance, albeit virtually. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's speeches at the Vax Live concert had everyone talking.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Baby Archie Turns 2 – Facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Only Son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s only son, Archie, is celebrating his second birthday in America. Here are a few facts about the toddler since the day he was born. On May 6, 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Unlike his first cousins, Archie was born at Portland Hospital in Westminster, England, and made his public debut at Windsor Castle.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Going To Name Their Daughter Philippa?

For those hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to name their daughter after the royal’s mother, Princess Diana, you might not want to hold your breath. That’s because there’s a new report that suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might name their daughter after another important member of the royal family: Prince Harry’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. Here’s what you need to know.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
BusinessIn Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Partnered With Procter & Gamble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to keep busy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has announced a multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble, aka P&G, the major American consumer goods company. According to a statement posted to the Archewell foundation, the Sussexes are partnering with...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and they have a gorgeous Balinese-style Montecito home which they have shown off via social media. Their vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, which is three times...