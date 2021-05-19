Lifetime Casts Its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘Escaping the Palace’ TV Movie
Lifetime has cast its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the third entry in the “Harry & Meghan” movie series, the cable channel announced Wednesday. Jordan Dean (“The Punisher”) and Sydney Morton (“She’s Gotta Have It”) will take on the royal roles for the upcoming “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” They follow Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henry from 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith from 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”www.thewrap.com