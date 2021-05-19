newsbreak-logo
Roger Williams Park Zoo announces birth of four nine-banded armadillos

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
This is kind of a BIG DILLO.

The Rogers Williams Park Zoo announced the birth of four nine-banded armadillos on Tuesday!

Meet Sophia, Rose, Dorothy and Blanche. Mom Patsy and her pups are doing well and bonding off-exhibit. Their animal and vet care staff will continue to monitor them.

Nine-banded armadillos have four identical pups of the same gender in every litter.

Spotting Baby Critters In Your Neighborhood? DEM Hosting Virtual Educational Program This Week on Young Wildlife and How to Respond

Spring has sprung, and for many wildlife species in Rhode Island, that means it’s time to raise their young. In May and June, sightings of deer fawns, fox kits, songbird chicks, bunnies, and baby squirrels become more common and generate concerned calls from the public to the Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife.