newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Society

Emergency shelter for migrant teens set to close in Dallas as El Paso megasite expands

By Dianne Solis
Dallas News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn emergency shelter for migrant boys in Dallas has reduced its population to about 200 and will likely close this week or next week after 10 weeks of operation. The megasite at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was one of the first to open in the U.S. last March 17 as an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors arrived at the U.S border. The site had peak capacity of nearly 2,300 and migrant boys slept there in an austere gray and beige exhibit hall filled with rows of cots.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Veronica Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Volunteers#Emergency Care#Unaccompanied Minors#Guatemalan#Honduran#Salvadoran#Border Patrol#Hhs#Culmen International Llc#Social Servi#White House#Defense#Annunciation House#Fort Bliss Army#Migrant Teens#Emergency Sites#Downtown Dallas#Migrant Teen Boys#Migrant Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Texas Governmentfox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Texas GovernmentHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Governmentkeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas BusinessLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Governmentdmagazine.com

COVID-19 Bulletin (05/17/21)

County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 201 new cases and 17 deaths on Friday and Saturday. About 40 percent of Dallas County is fully vaccinated, he says. The CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in indoor and outdoor settings, the Texas Tribune reports. Less than a third of Texas is fully vaccinated.
Texas HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Districts Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Students

The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all eligible North Texans ages 12 and up continues. Two of the area's largest school districts are doing what they can before school lets out for the summer. On a day when Arlington ISD allowed students to stay home...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Audacy

Active shooter training coming to Dallas this week

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - The Dallas Police Department has announced that they will be holding an 'Active Shooter Training' event this week. The event aims to teach individuals, businesses or safety teams how to deal with an active shooter emergency. According to the event's sign-up page, it has been set...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas GovernmentPosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas Governmentyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas Crime & SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.