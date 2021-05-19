Emergency shelter for migrant teens set to close in Dallas as El Paso megasite expands
An emergency shelter for migrant boys in Dallas has reduced its population to about 200 and will likely close this week or next week after 10 weeks of operation. The megasite at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was one of the first to open in the U.S. last March 17 as an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors arrived at the U.S border. The site had peak capacity of nearly 2,300 and migrant boys slept there in an austere gray and beige exhibit hall filled with rows of cots.www.dallasnews.com