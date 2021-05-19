newsbreak-logo
Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

By Emmet Gates
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this evening as the Reds look to go fourth in the table ahead of their final game of the season.

The race for European football has been intense this term, and Jurgen Klopp ’s fifth-placed side will leapfrog Leicester City thanks to a superior goal difference if they can beat Burnley tonight. A loss could prove devastating in Liverpool’s pursuit of a spot in next season’s Champions League, though qualification would not be out of the question in that scenario, while a draw would also feel like a missed opportunity. Thankfully for Klopp, his players have hit their stride at just the right time, going unbeaten in their last eight top-flight matches and winning their last three. Their most recent result was a victory over an already relegated West Brom , with goalkeeper Alisson scoring the winner with a header in the 95th minute .

Burnley, meanwhile, are down in 16th but have ensured another year of Premier League football. Sean Dyche’s side, who were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds last time out , are simply playing for pride in their final two fixtures of the campaign and are out to achieve the highest league finish possible. Follow live updates of Burnley vs Liverpool in the Premier League below at the conclusion of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.

