newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

By Emmet Gates
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFUow_0a4cdqZd00

Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League this evening as the Reds look to go fourth in the table ahead of their final game of the season.

The race for European football has been intense this term, and Jurgen Klopp ’s fifth-placed side will leapfrog Leicester City thanks to a superior goal difference if they can beat Burnley tonight. A loss could prove devastating in Liverpool’s pursuit of a spot in next season’s Champions League, though qualification would not be out of the question in that scenario, while a draw would also feel like a missed opportunity. Thankfully for Klopp, his players have hit their stride at just the right time, going unbeaten in their last eight top-flight matches and winning their last three. Their most recent result was a victory over an already relegated West Brom , with goalkeeper Alisson scoring the winner with a header in the 95th minute .

Burnley, meanwhile, are down in 16th but have ensured another year of Premier League football. Sean Dyche’s side, who were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds last time out , are simply playing for pride in their final two fixtures of the campaign and are out to achieve the highest league finish possible. Follow live updates of Burnley vs Liverpool in the Premier League below at the conclusion of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Leicester City#Reds#Leeds#West Brom#Burnley Tonight#Liverpool Visit Burnley#Premier League Football#European Football#Goal Difference#Goalkeeper Alisson#Time#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

🚨 Fulham relegated from the Premier League with Burnley defeat

Fulham have officially been relegated from the Premier League with a defeat to Burnley on Monday night. The Clarets took the lead 10 minutes before half-time, when Matěj Vydra beat Antonee Robinson with some neat work on the byline before squaring for Ashley Westwood to tap in. Just before half-time...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

2021 English Premier League odds, May 10 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Fulham vs. Burnley

Time is running out on Fulham as it tries to avoid clinching its relegation back to the second tier when it faces Burnley in a key Premier League matchup on Monday. Fulham (5-17-12), which is 18th in the EPL table, is nine points behind the Clarets (9-16-9) with four matches remaining. Burnley, which is in 17th position, played to a 1-1 draw in league play with the Cottagers on Feb. 17. Burnley posted a 3-0 victory on Jan. 24 in an FA Cup Round 4 matchup with Fulham.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United play host to old rivals Liverpool in their rescheduled Premier League clash on Thursday evening. The game was originally due to be played a couple of weeks ago, but was postponed after United fans gathered outside Old Trafford and the team hotel in Salford to protest against the Glazer ownership. Increased security is expected to prevent a repeat later today.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

More to come from Rodrigo says Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds hit four past Burnley

Marcelo Bielsa warned there is more to come from Rodrigo after the Spain striker came off the bench to score a late brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley. The 30-year-old effectively killed off the Clarets with his first goal, skipping between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski before beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a delightful finish, and then two minutes later he rounded the goalkeeper to cap a fine team move.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Recap: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United

Leeds United earned one of their biggest wins of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo starred in a 4-0 thrashing. Burnley started very well, pressing Leeds high and making it uncomfortable to play out from the back. But The Whites were patient, working their way into the game and begun to dominate from the 20-minute mark onwards.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Premier League confirm date for rearranged Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

The Premier League have announced the date for the rearranged clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game was called off late on after protests from the home supporters prevented the teams from leaving their hotel and saw a number of fans get onto the Old Trafford pitch.The fixture will now take place on Thursday, 13 May with a kick-off time of 8:15pm.It means United’s list of games faces a real pile-up toward the end of the season, as they will play Leicester just two days earlier, at 6pm on Tuesday 11 May.United face Roma in the...
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski is REPORTED to match officials for his bizarre gestures aimed at Burnley's Dwight McNeil after Leeds midfielder reacted to Burnley man goading him whilst he lay on the pitch holding his foot

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has been reported by a Burnley player for making gestures following a flashpoint with opposition winger Dwight McNeil. Alioski stuck out his tongue, flapped his hands by his ears and puffed out his cheeks as if blowing a raspberry in the 70th minute incident at Turf Moor.