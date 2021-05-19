newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SKIES ARE YOURS Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive, as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble – and out of their minds. Barter for barrels of time. Smuggle souls. Pause for cricket and a cup of tea. Unfettered by gravity, the Victorian Empire reaches across the skies. The stars are the Judgements: vast intelligences that govern all things. But they are dying. Create your past. Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world. Explore a beautiful, hostile world. This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea. Improve your locomotive. It is all that stands between you and the Heavens. Populate your ship with officers. Fight marauders. Survive starvation, madness and terror. Will you support Her Majesty's empire, or the rebels who mean to dismantle London’s rule? Pick your side wisely, for you might be the one to tip the balance of power…

majornelson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Sovereign#Story Time#Victorian#Sunless Sea#Steam#Smuggle Souls#Stars#Gravity#Terror#Vast Intelligences#Marauders#Barrels#Barter#London#Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

PlayStation Studios Steam Page May Tease More Games Are Coming

For a good, while it looked like Sony would be staying with their consoles when it comes to their line of video games. That was the norm for years and it didn’t look like there was any indication that this would change. However, as Microsoft opened up and embraced the PC platform over the last several years when it comes to their line of first-party games, it seems that Sony was ready to join in with their line of video games.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s how Mass Effect Legendary Edition will run on PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles

We’re just a couple of weeks out from the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and today, BioWare and Electronic Arts shared performance details for the compilation across a variety of platforms. Like many major games these days, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will support two different display modes – one that favors graphics quality and another that favors performance. The target framerates and resolution for each graphics mode depend on the platform.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and one with release date – lost verdict announced – Nerd4.life

Lost judgment Officially announced by Seka, ended with a date Exit: The game will be available from September 24, 2021 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S. e Xbox One. Revealed in advance by PlayStation Store leak, we will see the role of private detective again in the lost verdict Takayuki Yagami Like an Dragon, formerly Yakuza’s main organization, for an adventure that takes place not only inside Kamurochow, but also in the imaginary surroundings of Isozaki Iginzho in Yokohama.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Mass Effect Legendary Version: Lots of content now available | Xbox One

Just days before the release of the Mass Effect Legendary edition, a redesigned collection combining the three original license titles offers a lot of content for electronic arts players. You can now download previously available content from the deluxe versions of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, as well as the soundtrack of the Mass Effect trilogy.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sure Footing Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Sure Footing is a fast and frantic infinite runner about four friends saving their world from extinction. The world of Computra is under threat from the evil Ramrafstar and his ferocious minion Deletion Dave, who seek to destroy the partitions that hold everything together. Play as one of our four heroes: Pixel Pete, Polly Polygon, Blip and Plunk as they outrun Dave across the disk sectors of Computra: to warn their friends and find a way to stop Ramrafstar before their homeworld is destroyed. Collect MIPs, avoid obstacles and overcome the challenges faced in the distant sectors of Computra. Sure Footing blends the best of both classic platforming and infinite runners into a fast and frantic arcade experience.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Minecraft on Xbox Series X|S is an unfortunate disappointment

Earlier in April 2021, I published an article that discussed why Mojang Studios often feels like an underfunded indie studio, despite the success of Minecraft. The article resonated with many, but it also surfaced a topic holding the attention of vocal Minecraft players for several months now. In this follow-up article, we're diving deeper into Minecraft and how it fits on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. More specifically, how Minecraft on Xbox Series X|S has proven incredibly disappointing, both as it exists now and the potential.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Use the Original Xbox Background on the Series X/S

For those old enough to remember it, the original Xbox theme brings lots of nostalgia. It's hard to describe quite how exciting it was to see the first console from Microsoft come to life. To help you capture those good vibes, Microsoft has quietly made the original Xbox background available...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox May update brings Quick Resume improvements to Xbox Series X|S and that’s not all

Microsoft today launched the May update for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, detailing the new features and improvements that are shipping along with it. Those who are on next-gen consoles will find that Quick Resume – one of the marquee features of the new consoles – has been improved, while there’s also a new passthrough audio feature for media apps. Add to that a new feature for Xbox Game Pass and some new parental controls, and it sounds like we’ve got quite the update on our hands.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox Series X/S adds OG Xbox dashboard theme

Microsoft has released a new dynamic theme for Xbox Series X/S which brings to life the retro, Matrix-inspired aesthetic of the OG Xbox. The animated background, named "The Original", is more akin to the loading animation you got when first turning on that chunky console rather than its actual dashboard, but the look will likely still feel familiar.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Become a body snatcher in Infestor on Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Switch

You may think that the little green space alien in Infestor is a bit of a cutey, but you’d be far from the truth – this guy is a body snatcher, and he needs your help. The latest title to rock up from out of the Ratalaika Games stable, Infestor will have you taking charge of this little green alien as you look to invade your way across the galaxy, taking down colonies in the process.