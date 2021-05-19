Fortune cookie lottery numbers actually work. Who knew?

I haven’t played the lottery in years, only because I don’t know, one in a 292 million chance to win the Powerball doesn’t sound like a good investment to me. But what do I know, I was an English major. But now I see that, according to a study by the media company OpenFortune, nearly 150 lottery winners between 2004 and 2021 made the decision to play after opening a fortune cookie. OpenFortune, it must be noted, distributes branded fortune cookies to more than 19,000 restaurants nationwide.