The girls lacrosse team was eager to get back on the field after having a two year hiatus, with the 2020 spring sports season being cancelled. The team has three committed seniors, and a collection of great players, which will make them have a real shot at winning the championship. The girls came out with something to prove and won their first game on the new turf field with a 17-3 win over Campbell. They even held a first half shut out. In both Boy’s and Girl’s Lacrosse, the team’s have started out a scorching 8-0 combined record over opponents of Pelham, and Campbell.