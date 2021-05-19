newsbreak-logo
Plainville police officer dies in motorcycle crash, police say

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 hours ago

A Plainville police officer died in a motorcycle crash in Torrington Tuesday.

Brian Cybulski, 40, was an officer for 15 years and before that was a dispatcher, Lt. Nicholas Mullins said. He leaves behind a wife, Barbie, and a 3-year-old daughter, Paisley.

He was known for being diligent about checking businesses and homes in his district for criminal activity during the midnight shift. He may have prevented crime as well: One woman wrote the department a thank you note because Cybulski closed her garage door when he noticed it was open in the middle of the night, Mullins said.

Cybulski was quiet and reserved, but “once you got him talking he was very engaging, just a genuine human being,” he said. “You could trust him. Just a very good co-worker. He had a wide variety of friends, both inside and outside work.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family had raised half its $20,000 goal by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second loss the department has suffered in 2½ months. Matthew Catania, Plainville’s well-known police chief, died of heart disease March 10.

According to Torrington police, the crash happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday on South Main Street. Cybulski was riding a motorcycle south when he passed another southbound vehicle that was getting ready to turn left.

While passing the car, a northbound pickup heading toward him started turning left onto Cook Street, and the truck and motorcycle collided, with Cybulski striking the passenger side of the truck. He was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Torrington Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2007.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

