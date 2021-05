YORK – One person died and two others were injured after a shooting in York. Around 12:21 a.m. today, police responded to the intersection of Parkway Blvd. and N. George Street and discovered three men with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to York Hospital. A 36-year-old died from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow. The other two, a 39-year-old and a 24-year-old, are expected to survive. Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234.