Transformers Shattered Glass Universe Returns to Comics in August
The Transformers have a long, varied fictional universe with many different continuities. However, few of those different continuities have captured fan's interest, like the alternative reality Shattered Glass. Debuting in April 2008 at Botcon, the Transformers Shattered Glass universe was a simple idea: "On a world known as Cybertron, a ruthless and cruel tyrant prepares his army for an all-out attack. Their destination: a planet rich in resources, known as Earth! Only a small band of rebels stands between this evil warlord and his plans for universal conquest. If these brave soldiers are unable to stop the attack, then there will be nothing to prevent this shattered universe from falling victim to the maniacal Optimus Prime and his evil legion of… Autobots?"bleedingcool.com