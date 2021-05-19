newsbreak-logo
Comedian Paul Mooney's Cause Of Death Explained

By Michelle Washmuth
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Paul Mooney died on Wednesday morning, May 19, from a heart attack at 79 years old, Variety revealed. Mooney's representative, Cassandra Williams, confirmed to Variety that Mooney died at his home in Oakland, California. More information was not immediately available, but TMZ reported that Mooney had allegedly been living with dementia and was staying with a family member. His team tweeted to supporters, "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ... you're all are the best! Mooney World. The Godfather of Comedy — ONE MOON MANY STARS! To all in love with this great man... many thanks."

