Young Guns Report: Final progress check for Blackhawks’ developing defensemen
The Blackhawks season concluded last week, and although not making the playoffs was disappointing, the success of the season was always more about the development of the team’s younger players. We can debate over whether or not The Plan™ was really implemented as expected — lack of significant playing time for the better young defensemen being a key issue — but we did get enough of a sample size from many of those players for base-level of evaluation for the season.www.secondcityhockey.com