Everton vs Wolves: Live | Blue snatch 1-0 win

Chelsea (-220) +330 Fulham (+650) Everton (+100) +250 Aston Villa (+270) Pascal Groß ($8,700): There aren't a ton of good forward plays on this slate, either from a floor perspective or as goal scorers. So we'll have to look at Groß, who provides a floor that the other forwards can't match. He has been a crossing machine this season, and especially of late. In his last 10 games, he has at least five crosses in all of them, and he got into the double-digits in seven of them. Brighton is a better team than their 17th place in the table suggests, as they are around the middle of the pack in possession and shot metrics. They should be able to play well against Leeds, who tend to play up-tempo games, which could see Groß get a lot of chances to cross. He's one of the few forwards that will have a majority of set pieces for his team, making him a clear player to target.