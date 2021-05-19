Tackle anxiety with this guided notebook created by therapists

We’re talking about books that deal with anxiety. What is anxiety from a psychological point of view?. I see it as composed of two key processes, which can happen separately or together. One of them is the physical manifestation of it, which is known as panic; the other is the cognitive aspect of anxiety, which is worry. Both of those processes exist on a spectrum throughout the general population. At the more extreme end, panic becomes a panic attack. If you start having a lot of panic attacks, that can become panic disorder. Similarly, if you worry excessively that can become various kinds of anxiety disorder, depending on what you’re worrying about. ‘Anxiety’ is a tricky word from a psychological perspective, but also from a philosophical perspective, in that we use the same word for the common everyday phenomenon as we do for the clinical construct.