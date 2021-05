It's officially sandal season, and we're more than excited to ditch our comfy sneakers for something a little bit more *fancy*. Most of the styles have one thing in common: they all make us nostalgic for the '90s. Think jelly-like sandals (we're drooling over those Guccis!) or those chunky Teva-inspired Prada ones — there are so many cool throwbacks making a comeback. As for newer designers like Amina Muaddi and By Far, you'll find colorful heeled sandals that are so noteworthy, you won't be able to stop yourself (and others) from snapping a picture of these gorgeous shoes.