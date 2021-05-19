newsbreak-logo
Movies

Henry Cavill Wants To Play A Villain In A Major Movie Franchise?

By Faith McKay
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry Cavill has been Superman, and may or may not be again. He had the opportunity to play Sherlock Holmes in a movie that just received the green light for a sequel from Netflix. He’s the star of The Witcher, one of Netflix’s biggest performers. All in all, his career is looking pretty great these days. So what will his next big move be? If he wants to keep the momentum alive, he’s going to need a next big move, right? Well, according to insider Daniel Richtman, Henry Cavill is currently interested in playing a villain for a James Bond movie.

