POLITICO Playbook PM: McConnell all but dooms the Jan. 6 commission

By ELI OKUN, GARRETT ROSS
POLITICO
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA NAIL IN THE COFFIN FOR 1/6 COMMISSION? — “McConnell opposes House’s bipartisan Jan. 6 commission bill,” by Burgess Everett: “[Senate Minority Leader MITCH] MCCONNELL had signaled on Tuesday that he was undecided but came down more firmly after another day of deliberations, according to a person with direct knowledge of his remarks. The Kentucky Republican’s stance casts serious doubt on the future of legislation creating a bipartisan commission on the Capitol riot — a bill set to pass the House later Wednesday — if major changes aren’t made.”

