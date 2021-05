Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies said around 7:00 p.m. Friday, undercover deputies were conducting an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics in the Tram community. Deputies said a man walked up to them and began talking with them. During that time, a deputy with his K-9 ‘Lita’ arrived on the scene. The K-9 alerted the officers of illegal drugs inside of Samuel Atkins’ car. Police found crystal meth, heroin and marijuana. They also found more than $20,000 in cash. 48-year-old Samuel Atkins and his passenger 42-year-old Jamie Dale face multiple charges.