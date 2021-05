On the one hand, curbside collection for take-out, extra packing for health and safety, and compulsion to drink away pandemic sorrow could have meant the gullies along Spear Street would have been overflowing with plastic, paper and beer cans. On the other hand, many of us were able to stay at home, barely ventured from our homes, and when we did indulge in lots of takeout, we care about our roadsides so would dispose or recycle containers responsibly.