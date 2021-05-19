Twenty One Pilots tops this week’s streaming concerts

Another fun night tonight with our feature artist King Crimson. A band with a lot of long songs. Much like Yes, Pink Floyd and Genesis, Progressive rock bands tend to go a little long with many of their songs. Our requests always go in all directions on this show, and tonight we revisited some awesome music that hasn’t been played on the radio in a while. We found Hummingbird by Bob Seger, Max Webster Battle Scar and Bermuda Triangle from Fleetwood Mac this week. By the way, that’s what we specialize in. Finding the songs that appear to be lost classics. We turn them into found classics. I have access to Larry’s personal collection of 37,000 songs, also the WMMQ library. And most nights I bring my iPad with me and we can also search Spotify and Apple Music for your lost classics. Over the years All Request Saturday Night has gone to great lengths to find your requests. And that’s a mission we plan to continue.