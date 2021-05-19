Twenty One Pilots tops this week’s streaming concerts
Twenty One Pilots is back and celebrating that return -- and a new album, “Scaled and Icy” -- with “Twenty One Pilots -- Livestream Experience,” a virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21. The Columbus duo is promising “a catalog spanning setlist” along with the debut of material from the new album, recorded at frontman Tyler Joseph’s home studio and with drummer Josh Dun adding his parts from across the country. Tickets via live.twentyonepilots.com.www.cleveland.com