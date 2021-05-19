newsbreak-logo
Sustainable financing for PHC and UHC in Lao People’s Democratic Republic

World Health Organization
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lao People’s Democratic Republic has an ambitious agenda for achieving the health-related SDG3 targets while undergoing a period of economic, demographic and epidemiological transition. The country is preparing to graduate from Least Developed Country status by 2026 and will transition from at least some key donor support in coming years. While the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic with 49 reported cases and no deaths as of 8 April 2021, the economic impact has been significant, with GDP growth declining from 5.2% in 2019 to -0.6% in 2020, increased debt burden and constrained budgetary space for essential expenditures. Nevertheless, the Government aims to achieve UHC through PHC strengthening by 2025 and the vision of health for all by 2030. It is also preparing for an older population with more non-communicable diseases while ensuring continued progress on child and maternal health and the control of communicable diseases. The Government has recently updated its Health Sector Reform Strategy and endorsed the 9th Five-Year Health Sector Development Plan 2021-2025 and is implementing the decentralization policy, Sam Sang (Three Builds), to empower sub-national governments to strengthen health governance capacity and develop integrated health services with primary care and essential public health functions at the core, enabled by empowered people and communities and multisectoral action. Overall donor coordination in the health sector takes place through a Sector-wide Coordination Mechanism chaired by the Government with WHO and Japan serving as co-chairs.

www.who.int
