Ohio Lifestyle

$2 billion plan to rebuild Cleveland Hopkins International Airport includes four new concourses, I-71 interchange, more

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reimagined Cleveland Hopkins International Airport would include five concourses, instead of three, an expanded terminal, more parking, relocated customs, centralized security and a new exit off I-71. The ultimate goal: a mostly new airport that is easier to use and accommodates an increasingly local group of travelers with larger, more modern spaces.

