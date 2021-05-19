Crypto crash: After China’s regulatory crackdown, Coinbase struggles under weight of sell-off

It’s shaping up to be a grim day for cryptocurrency investors, as tokens are shedding value left and right. But the market absorbed another gut punch Tuesday, as investors recoiled from news that China is moving to regulate the burgeoning industry. According to a joint statement issued by three of the country’s industry bodies, virtual currency, including bitcoin and ether, “is not a real currency” and “should not and cannot be used as currency in the market,” and banks and payment companies were effectively banned from dealing in such assets. Notably, the government-controlled People’s Bank of China is currently developing its own e-currency, the digital yuan, which would be wholly overseen by the central bank.