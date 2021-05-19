newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto crash: After China’s regulatory crackdown, Coinbase struggles under weight of sell-off

By Connie Lin
Fast Company
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s shaping up to be a grim day for cryptocurrency investors, as tokens are shedding value left and right. But the market absorbed another gut punch Tuesday, as investors recoiled from news that China is moving to regulate the burgeoning industry. According to a joint statement issued by three of the country’s industry bodies, virtual currency, including bitcoin and ether, “is not a real currency” and “should not and cannot be used as currency in the market,” and banks and payment companies were effectively banned from dealing in such assets. Notably, the government-controlled People’s Bank of China is currently developing its own e-currency, the digital yuan, which would be wholly overseen by the central bank.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Currency#Foreign Currency#Digital Currency#Virtual Currency#People S Bank Of China#Crypto Miners#Crackdown#Cryptocurrency Investors#Banks#Mining Operations#Central Bank#Payment#Beijing#Governments#Restrictions#Inner Mongolia#Crash#Country#Regulatory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China c.bank injects 100 bln yuan through medium-term loans - statement

China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Monday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 13th month in a row. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($15.54 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I buy crypto amid the recent selloff?

The cryptocurrency sector traded mostly in the red on Monday. Elon Musk confirms Tesla Inc will not be selling any Bitcoin. Bitcoin and Ethereum still officially entered into a bear market. The cryptocurrency sector traded mostly in the red on Monday while Bitcoin and Ethereum officially entered into a bear...
Stocksinvesting.com

Coinbase Falls As Cryptos Take a Beating

Investing.com – Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 4% Monday as cryptos took a hammering on concerns governments and regulators would come down hard on them. Coinbase reported its March quarter earnings, its first since going public in April, Thursday. It did not provide any revenue guidance, not a very surprising event given the volatile nature of the crypto world.
StocksThe Sun US

Bitcoin latest news – Elon Musk tweets Dogecoin support AGAIN as crypto market recovers from $6bn drop after Tesla ban

ELON Musk has again tweeted his support of Dogecoin as the cryptocurrency rose by 17% this weekend following a midweek slump. On Sunday the Tesla founder backed the supposed superior speed and environmental friendliness of DOGE over Bitcoin, tweeting: "Ideally, Doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X & drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down.”
Marketsblockchain.news

Whales are Depositing Bitcoin on Crypto Exchanges - What This Means

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to maintain above $50K. Currently, at the time of writing, it is trading at around $45K. The top cryptocurrency nosedived by almost $10,000, going from $55K to $46K last week as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk revealed that the firm will no longer accept BTC payments. Tesla...
EconomyTechCrunch

Crypto and blockchain must accept they have a problem, then lead in sustainability

Just last week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using bitcoin due to the environmental impact of fossil fuels used in bitcoin mining. We applaud this decision, and it brings to light the severity of the situation — the industry needs to address crypto sustainability now or risk hindering crypto innovation and progress.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Coinbase CFO on Crypto Investors, Dogecoin and Growing Competition

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas appeared on "Mad Money" for a wide-ranging interview to discuss the adoption of cryptocurrencies by investors. After coming public more than a month ago, shares of the Coinbase crypto exchange are down 38% from their mid-April peak alongside the price of bitcoin. Coinbase Global issued its...
Marketscaptainaltcoin.com

Best Coinbase Coins To Buy in 2021: Best Coinbase Crypto

Last week, my 77-year-old, great aunt Majda, the sweetest lady I know, came up to me. She enthusiastically and happily told me how she saw a documentary about Bitcoin last night. And what an impact it made, she was wowed. Money that isn’t physical? Created by normal people and not by greedy bankers? Her shiny eyes made it clear, she now has a burning desire to jump right in. And you know what? She should, you’re never too old.
MarketsBenzinga

Coinbase To Let The Doge In: What Investors Need To Know

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is finally warming up to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which has had a stellar run thus far this year. At one point last week, the meme currency hit a peak of 73.76 cents, a gain of about 15,600% for the year. What Happened: The newly listed cryptocurrency...
StocksCoinDesk

Crypto Markets, Coinbase Earnings; NFTs Off to the Races

Bitcoin, ether slowly recovering from Thursday's pullback as Dogecoin (DOGE) soars. "First Mover" discusses the crypto markets and Coinbase's first-ever earnings report. Also, Yulong Liu of China-based Babel Finance on their $40 million raise and expansion into the crypto lending business. Exclusive to CoinDesk: Collin Plume of Noble Gold Investments discusses a new crypto IRA and trading platform. And coinciding with Saturday's big race, the Preakness puts NFTs of historic racing moments up for auction.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Explains What Coinbase Means For Crypto

ICYMI, Tesla is no longer accepting payments in the digital currency because of environmental concerns. “Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emission of any fuel,” CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet late Wednesday.