Out today (May 7th) is You And Me, the debut solo album from Heart's Nancy Wilson. The album was recorded at the guitarist's home studio in California with guests contributing remotely. In addition to new original tunes, Wilson teams up with Sammy Hagar for a new take on Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” along with covers Pearl Jam's “Daughter,” Bruce Springsteen's “The Rising,” and the Cranberries' “Dreams” — featuring Liv Warfield best known from her work with Prince's New Power Generation, and Wilson's side-band, Roadcase Royale.