Jimmie Johnson is a four-time winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but all those victories are on the famed oval. He's never competed on the road course. But that is where he will make his debut Saturday in his third start in the IndyCar Series. The rookie has had underwhelming results in his first two starts but Johnson has treated every session as a learning experience. Team owner Chip Ganassi still believes Johnson may win a race this season. Johnson is only focused on improving.