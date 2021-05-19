newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Health

Albion College will require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyJbU_0a4cYpVb00

Albion College announced on Wednesday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

“Our focus has been, and remains, managing the risk associated with COVID-19 and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire campus community to ensure we are able to offer the in-person experience our students know and love,” Albion College President Matthew Johnson said. “This vaccination requirement is a continuation of that commitment. We are extremely proud of the way our students and entire campus community have responded to our safety protocols, and we’re eager to return to full in-person instruction for the fall semester.”

College officials say that before Wednesday’s announcement, there had had been an “overwhelmingly positive” response to vaccine opportunities on campus.

In a student survey conducted this spring, almost 80% of respondents indicated that they would like to sign up for a vaccine appointment, with close to 10% of additional respondents saying they had either already secured a vaccine appointment or been vaccinated.

The majority of facility and staff have also received vaccinations.

Students, faculty and staff will need to present proof of vaccination by Aug. 1. Medical and religious exemptions will be honored.

More details for how to submit documentation will be communicated later this summer.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Albion, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
Albion, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albion College#Health And Safety#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#College Students#Medical Students#Campus Officials#Health Officials#College Officials#Vaccine Opportunities#Religious Exemptions#Fall#Spring#Documentation#Community#Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan GovernmentWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan GovernmentDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan GovernmentUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Michigan Governmentwkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan EducationMidland Daily News

Albion College honors Midland's Don and Angela Sheets

Albion College, one of the top 50 innovative liberal arts colleges in the country, recently awarded esteemed Briton Medallions to two longtime Midland residents, J. Donald Sheets, ’82 and Angela Sheets, ’82, recognizing 30 years of dedicated support to the College. Board of Trustees Chair Michael J. Harrington, ’85 made...
Michigan Governmentwincountry.com

Community Wrap-Up for May 13th!

-Hillsdale Hospital to vaccine county youngsters from 12 to 18 next Saturday. WTVB has all the details!. -Bronson city wide garage sales return this Saturday. WTVB has everything you need to know!. -The Marshall FFA Chapter & Agriscience are having their annual spring plat sales. The Friday May 14th from...
Michigan Educationalbionpleiad.com

Albion College to Cut Japanese Language Classes

Albion College boasts over 50 majors and minors in the humanities, social sciences, arts, business and law. In addition to these majors and minors, the college offers various elective courses. Starting in the fall, however, the college will no longer offer elective courses in Japanese. The department of modern languages and cultures is cutting the Japanese classes due to difficulty in securing a permanent instructor in addition to low student interest.