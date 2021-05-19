newsbreak-logo
Pink Went Nearly Full Caftan For the Premiere of her Documentary

By Jessica
gofugyourself.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, Pink has a new Amazon Prime documentary about her most recent European tour coming out over the weekend — she took her kids, and it seems like this piece is a lot about what it’s like for her to be on the road with her family — and it had a premiere on Monday night at the Hollywood Bowl, which is a great place to have a premiere. It’s so breezy! I mean that in a literal sense; the air flow is great. Also breezy: This caftan, which would also do excellent double duty if Pink were to get the yen to serve cheesecake to the girls on the lanai, an activity which (to be clear) I wholly endorse.

