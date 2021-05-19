Mitchell High School baseball seeded ninth, opens playoffs at Sioux Falls Saturday
The Mitchell High School baseball team will open postseason play on Saturday, May 22 in Sioux Falls, taking on O’Gorman in the first round. The Kernels (16-12) are seeded No. 9, with O’Gorman seeded eighth with a record of 11-9 against South Dakota Class A opponents. The game will be played at 11 a.m. at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. The two teams did not play during the regular season due to a weather cancelation.www.mitchellrepublic.com