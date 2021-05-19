newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mitchell High School baseball seeded ninth, opens playoffs at Sioux Falls Saturday

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell High School baseball team will open postseason play on Saturday, May 22 in Sioux Falls, taking on O’Gorman in the first round. The Kernels (16-12) are seeded No. 9, with O’Gorman seeded eighth with a record of 11-9 against South Dakota Class A opponents. The game will be played at 11 a.m. at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. The two teams did not play during the regular season due to a weather cancelation.

www.mitchellrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Mitchell, SD
Sports
City
Mitchell, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Mitchell, SD
Education
City
Brookings, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Patriots#Home Game#Mitchell High School#Rc Central#Pierre Rcc#Rc Stevens#Sioux Falls First#Sioux Falls Saturday#Sioux Falls Stadium#Postseason Play#Semifinals#Four Team Regionals#Brandon Valley#The Game#Regional Final Mitchell O#Rcs Brookings Winner#Bv Yankton Winner#Washington Sturgis Winner#Hyde Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Sportskynt1450.com

Bucks Drop Two Baseball Games Saturday in SF

The Yankton Bucks baseball squad lost two games Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt nipped Yankton 2-0 and O’Gorman rolled past the Bucks 11-1. Yankton is 5-20 against Class A teams this season and is seeded 11th in the state.
SportsCapital Journal

Pierre youth bowlers compete in State Tournament

Several Pierre bowlers competed in the South Dakota State Youth Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen last month. Competition was held in ten different categories, including singles, all events scratch and handicap. The Pierre Team known as the Sweepers placed first in the 399 and Under division in the team competition with...
SportsMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell Kernels set for final test at state tennis tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- The Mitchell High School boys tennis team has been preparing for this stage. The Kernels will play in the Class A state tennis tournament Monday and Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Mitchell has prepared for the two-day tournament with a host matches all season and coach Pat Moller hopes it pays dividends this week.
SportsBrookings Register

Jackrabbits win Summit League softball title

FARGO, N.D. – The record-breaking season continues. South Dakota State rallied through the loser’s bracket to win the Summit League Softball Championship title – the first in program history – over the weekend at Tharaldson Field at the Ellig Sports Complex. “I’m super proud of this team,” said SDSU head...
Iowa Sportsktwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Sportsdrgnews.com

SDSU Wins First Summit League Softball Championship

FARGO, ND – Coming back after an opening-game loss Thursday, South Dakota State defeated Omaha twice Saturday to win the Summit League Softball Championship for the first time. The Jacks topped the Mavericks 9-0 to force a second title game, which SDSU won 4-2. Kelsey Lennox hit a first-inning grand slam in the first win. Grace Glanzer pitched a five-inning shutout for her 18th win, allowing just three hits.
SportsCapital Journal

Team South Dakota 16U team places second at Nationals

The Team South Dakota 16U team competed in the Tier II 16U National Championship Tournament in Grand Rapids on April 29-May 3. Team South Dakota placed second in the tournament. Team South Dakota went undefeated through pool play. They outscored Park City, Atlanta and Delaware by a combined 25-6. Team...
College SportsMitchellrepublic.com

After spring title chase, South Dakota State football faces quick turn to fall

FRISCO, Texas -- It was the less ideal of the two options that faced the South Dakota State University football team after Sunday’s FCS national championship game. After their 10th game of a one-off spring season, either way, the Jackrabbits were scheduled to be back on the practice fields in early August and at Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 4 to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.
SportsBrookings Register

Jackrabbits total 10 event wins

VERMILLION – South Dakota State won a pair of events Friday and six on Saturday to total 10 for the week as the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded at the Lillibridge Track Complex. Coby Hilton was Most Outstanding Championship Performer and Josh Yeager was Track Championship MVP....
Texas Sportshubcityradio.com

Brookings Native Takes Home FCS Elite 90 Award

FRISCO, TX (GoJacks.com) – Senior linebacker Preston Tetzlaff of South Dakota State University was named Saturday as the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. Tetzlaff, a Brookings native majoring in business economics, currently carries a 3.92 grade-point average. He was presented...
College SportsBlack Hills Pioneer

SDSU falls in national title game

FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State University dropped a 23-21 decision to Sam Houston State in Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship game. The Jackrabbits brought an 8-1 record into the game, with Sam Houston State at 9-0. South Dakota State was in the FCS playoffs for the 11th...
SportsMitchellrepublic.com

Jonah Schmidt's one-hitter earns Mitchell High School a split with Yankton

YANKTON -- Errors cost Mitchell High School the first game of a doubleheader against Yankton and Jonah Schmidt’s arm earned it a sweep in the second game. The Kernels committed four costly errors in a 5-3 loss to the Bucks in Game 1 Friday at Riverside Park, while Schmidt threw a one-hit shutout to score a 5-0 win in Game 2 that snapped a three-game skid and kept them above .500 for the season.
SportsMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell Kernels post second-place finish at home invite

Sioux Falls O’Gorman continued to have Mitchell’s number on Friday. The Kernel girls golf team placed second at the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course. Mitchell carded a 328, while Class AA power O’Gorman (317) claimed the team title. It’s the third straight tournament the Kernels have finished second to...
SportsWatertown Public Opinion

Arrow golfers find out where they stand in Mitchell Invitational

MITCHELL — Watertown High School’s girls golf team got to find out just where they stand on Friday during the Mitchell Invitational at the Lakeview Course. Seventeen of the state’s 18 Class AA teams competed and the Arrows finished 10th with a score of 386. O’Gorman won the tourney with a 317 score, 11 shots better than Harrisburg.
Texas Sportskynt1450.com

Sam Houston Nips SDSU 23-21 in FCS Championship

Sam Houston State scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left as they edged South Dakota State 23-21 Sunday in the F-C-S national championship game in Frisco, Texas. Freshman Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 85-yard run with five minutes left. It was the first national football title for Sam Houston, while SDSU reached the title game for the first time and ended with an 8-2 overall record this season.
College Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

FCS National Championship Postgame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s first appearance in the FCS National Championship Game was befitting a strange FCS spring football season, full of unpredicatable twists and turns. In the end the Jackrabbits suffered rare failure, falling to Sam Houston State 23-21. We came on the...
SportsPlainsman

Tigers sixth at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL — Reese Jansa of Harrisburg took medalist honors and the O’Gorman Lady Knights took home the team hardware Friday from the Mitchell Invitational at the Lakeview Golf Course. The Huron Tigers put two players in the top 14 of a field that featured all of the Class “AA” teams...
SportsYankton Daily Press

Golf: Gazelles Finish Third At Mitchell Inv.

MITCHELL — For the second straight week, the Yankton Gazelles girls’ golf team finished third in a major Friday tournament. The Gazelles shot 346 to earn third in the 17-team Mitchell Invitational, held Friday at Lake View Golf Course. O’Gorman won the event with a 317, beating out host Mitchell...
Sportskynt1450.com

YHS Girls Golf and ESD Track & Field

The Yankton Gazelles golf team placed third among 17 teams yesterday at the Mitchell Invitational. Yankton shot a 346 total, led by Jillian Eidsness who tied for tenth individually with an 84 at Lakeview Golf Course. Yankton High School will go for honors today in the E-S-D Conference Track and...