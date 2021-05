With six games left in the regular season, this Wizards matchup might be the nail in the coffin, or what cracks the door open a bit. It appears that Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet are going to play in the same game, something that didn’t happen during the entire four game road trip. One of them will take on the task of guarding Russell Westbrook, who has 19 triple-doubles in his last 23 games. He only needs three more in the last six to break Oscar Robertson’s record for most all-time. It would be a shocker if that didn’t happen. Bradley Beal ranks second in scoring with nearly 31 points a game, which basically means Nick Nurse is going to throw the kitchen sink at Beal and he might only take 10 shots.