Kaia Gerber Nabbed Her First Solo Vogue Cover

By Heather
gofugyourself.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, the buzz about Kaia Gerber getting her own Vogue cover is slightly overblown, as she has gotten a Vogue cover before: She was plonked prominently onto a three-person cover (with a ton more people on the fold-out) in April 2020. And it did feel plonked; she didn’t bring much to the party beyond her lineage and Instagram following, though these days that’s often enough. Look, nepotism is going to dog her for her entire life, and I sympathize. She’s far from the first person to grow up with famous parents and be enticed to do what they do, or something akin to it. It doesn’t work out for all of them; you have to bring something to the party other than your DNA. Nepotism got Kaia in the door, but to her credit, she’s kept going through it, showing up, pounding just about every runway.

