The Rest of the Cruella Premiere Was Chock Full O’ Disney
It makes sense that Disney, for its first major red carpet since Mulan right before Covid lockdowns began, would use this one to trot out a lot of its local actors — especially if the big names like Emma Thompson and Mark Strong couldn't make it for this. So in addition to Marsai Martin (Disney = ABC, which airs black-ish), we got some stars of Big Shot and High School Musical: The Musical — The Series, the punctuation of which I did absolutely have to Google. You may not know who many of them are, but you DO know that Marsai here is wearing a giant hat, so that's enough reason to click, right? Come for that, stay for what Law Roach chose to do.