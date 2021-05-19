NCMEC announces partnership with college athlete sexual abuse survivors

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced a partnership Wednesday with several athletes from the University of Michigan and Ohio State University who were sexually abused by team doctors.

The partnership’s main focus will be on NCMEC’s sports safety program that will educate young athletes about the dangers of sexual abuse by coaches, trainers and others, and gives instruction on who to report to if they are targets of sexual abuse.

Wednesday’s press conference featured former University of Michigan football player Chuck Christian and former OSU lacrosse player Mike Avery. The two of them will lead a team of athletes who will participate in a wide range of initiatives for NCMEC including training and best practices for parents and coaches.

Watch the press conference here: