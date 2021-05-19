newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

NCMEC announces partnership with college athlete sexual abuse survivors

By Karie Herringa
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRqRI_0a4cXZcI00

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced a partnership Wednesday with several athletes from the University of Michigan and Ohio State University who were sexually abused by team doctors.

The partnership’s main focus will be on NCMEC’s sports safety program that will educate young athletes about the dangers of sexual abuse by coaches, trainers and others, and gives instruction on who to report to if they are targets of sexual abuse.

Wednesday’s press conference featured former University of Michigan football player Chuck Christian and former OSU lacrosse player Mike Avery. The two of them will lead a team of athletes who will participate in a wide range of initiatives for NCMEC including training and best practices for parents and coaches.

Watch the press conference here:

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Avery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#College Athlete#Ncmec#Michigan Football#Ohio State Football#Osu#Survivors#Athletes#Initiatives#Team Doctors#Instruction#Trainers#Targets#Ncmec Announces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsFirst Coast News

University of Florida announces full-capacity for athletic events beginning June 28

Get ready to fill The Swamp once more, Gators fans. The University of Florida announced Monday afternoon that they plan on returning to full, pre-pandemic, in-person participation in athletic and other activities this fall. Translated: 90,000 fans will once again be permitted at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall -- masks optional. The University released a separate statement Monday announcing that masks will now be optional in UF facilities and on campus, effective immediately.