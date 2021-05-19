All About Urban Decay's Prince Capsule and Paisley Park's Shoe Exhibit Honoring the Pop Legend
Five years after the pop legend died at his Paisley Park home at age 57, diehard Prince fanatics can still remember the iconic singer-songwriter in special ways. For the first time ever, the Prince Estate has joined forces with beauty powerhouse Urban Decay to design a curated makeup collection inspired by Prince's music and bold looks throughout the years. Available for pre-order on May 21 and officially launching May 26 on UrbanDecay.com, the limited-edition Live Loud in Color drop features two smoky eyeshadow palettes (with plenty of purple hues, of course), intense kajal eyeliners, a liquid gold highlighter, translucent setting powder and blending brush.people.com