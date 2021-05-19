All About Urban Decay's Prince Capsule and Paisley Park's Shoe Exhibit Honoring the Pop Legend

The Prince Estate and Urban Decay will unveil an exclusive limited edition cosmetics capsule inspired by the creative genius and personal style of Prince. The Purple One’s signature color is highlighted alongside gold and black in the collection created to honor his vibrant self-expression. With meticulous attention to detail and a constant desire for refinement and reinvention, Prince owned his looks unapologetically, never shy to live by his own rules. The elements in this collection will inspire fans and those getting to know Prince to live boldly and without limits. The Prince x Urban Decay capsule will be available in May.