All About Urban Decay's Prince Capsule and Paisley Park's Shoe Exhibit Honoring the Pop Legend

By Kaitlyn Frey
People
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years after the pop legend died at his Paisley Park home at age 57, diehard Prince fanatics can still remember the iconic singer-songwriter in special ways. For the first time ever, the Prince Estate has joined forces with beauty powerhouse Urban Decay to design a curated makeup collection inspired by Prince's music and bold looks throughout the years. Available for pre-order on May 21 and officially launching May 26 on UrbanDecay.com, the limited-edition Live Loud in Color drop features two smoky eyeshadow palettes (with plenty of purple hues, of course), intense kajal eyeliners, a liquid gold highlighter, translucent setting powder and blending brush.

